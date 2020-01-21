LANCASTER — With his domestic-violence trial coming up, former state Sen. Jeff Woodburn was in court Tuesday asking a judge to dismiss or curtail motions by the state that would limit his ability to introduce evidence and cross examine the alleged victim.
Woodburn was in his third term as the District 1 senator when he was arrested in August 2018 on four counts of simple assault, two counts of domestic violence, two counts of criminal mischief and one count of criminal trespass. All of the charges are misdemeanors.
In court documents, the state alleges that between August 2017 and June 2018, Woodburn bit and struck a woman who was his then-fiancée several times and that he also kicked in the locked door to her home and damaged an appliance.
Woodburn has filed a notice of self-defense, saying he was the victim in a toxic relationship that became a criminal matter only after he attempted to end it.
Appearing Tuesday before Judge Peter Bornstein in Coos County Superior Court, where his trial could begin as early as May, Woodburn and his attorney, Donna Brown, argued against the state’s excluding at trial evidence suggesting that the alleged victim returned items to Woodburn, and that she may have fabricated a charge of sexual assault while also committing theft and wiretapping.
Brown said the defense’s objections were based on the premise that after Woodburn broke up with the alleged victim, she set out to retaliate and that led to his being charged.
The return of items to Woodburn, including a photo of the alleged victim with Woodburn at a 2017 political event, after which Woodburn allegedly sexually assaulted her, is “completely inconsistent” with a person claiming to have been sexually assaulted, said Brown.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward began by telling Bornstein that the returned items were “simply not relevant” to the case and that Woodburn’s trial should not be about his relationship with the alleged victim and “who broke up with who.”
Ward said the defense was trying to embarrass and humiliate the alleged victim before the jury and the court, and Brown said her credibility was being called into question.
Though it was not a charged offense, Ward said the alleged victim never recanted or revised her September 2018 claim that she had been sexually assaulted by Woodburn, later saying that her delay in disclosing the January 2017 incident was not proof of its falsity.
As for “reckless behavior” that Woodburn said the alleged victim engaged in after he supposedly ended their relationship in late June 2017, it was a reference to her telling people how she had been abused by him, said Ward, who said Woodburn was fearful of the impact on his political career.
A Democrat, Woodburn refused to resign from the Senate after his arrest, but he lost his Senate reelection bid to Republican David Starr.
Bornstein took all four state motions under advisement.