Assault sentence

Nicholas Brooks, who was convicted in January by a Coos County Superior Court jury on two counts of simple assault for a physical confrontation with a student at Gorham High School, where Brooks had been serving as a substitute teacher, spoke Thursday at his sentencing hearing.

 John Koziol Union Leader Correspondent

LANCASTER -- Convicted of assaulting a student while working at Gorham High School as a substitute teacher, Nicholas Brooks was ordered Thursday to serve 90 days at the Coos County House of Corrections but he immediately asked for a stay to pursue an appeal.

On Jan 11, a jury in Coos County Superior Court found Brooks, 72, of Berlin, not guilty of second-degree assault, a class B felony, and also of simple assault, a misdemeanor, for grabbing the then-14-year old student’s hand during an altercation at GHS on Feb, 17, 2022.