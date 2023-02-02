Nicholas Brooks, who was convicted in January by a Coos County Superior Court jury on two counts of simple assault for a physical confrontation with a student at Gorham High School, where Brooks had been serving as a substitute teacher, spoke Thursday at his sentencing hearing.
LANCASTER -- Convicted of assaulting a student while working at Gorham High School as a substitute teacher, Nicholas Brooks was ordered Thursday to serve 90 days at the Coos County House of Corrections but he immediately asked for a stay to pursue an appeal.
On Jan 11, a jury in Coos County Superior Court found Brooks, 72, of Berlin, not guilty of second-degree assault, a class B felony, and also of simple assault, a misdemeanor, for grabbing the then-14-year old student’s hand during an altercation at GHS on Feb, 17, 2022.
The jury, however, found Brooks guilty of two other counts of misdemeanor simple assault for grabbing the student’s sweatshirt and for pushing him against a wall. Because those acts occurred within a “Safe School Zone,” they carried enhanced penalties of 2-5 years.
Judge Peter Bornstein, who presided over Brooks’s 2 1/2-day trial, said he agreed with the prosecution, which was represented by Coos County Assistant Attorney Scott Whitaker, that Brooks had to serve time behind bars for what he had done.
Bornstein added that the 180 days of “stand-committed time” sought by Scott on the combined two convictions, was too severe, which is why he was giving Brooks a sentence of 90 days.
The first conviction, Bornstein ruled, carried a sentence of one year at the House of Corrections, with nine months suspended for three years; the second conviction also carried a one-year sentence, all of which Bornstein suspended, also for three years.
Bornstein ordered the second sentence to run consecutive to the first, after which Simon Mayo, who is the public defender representing Brooks, asked for a stay of sentence pending appeal.
After further discussion, Bornstein said Brooks remained on bail, pending the appeal.
That announcement concluded what was an almost two-hour sentencing hearing that included an impact statement by the victim’s mother and also remarks by Brooks.
In a more than 20-minute monologue that Bornstein told Brooks sounded like a “re-iteration” of his defense at trial, Brooks said he has been vilified by the media and by strangers; that his house had been “egged;” and that both he and the student were victims of an indifferent school system that put them together in a math class where the incident occurred.
Whitaker told Bornstein that Brooks has blamed everyone but himself.
Whitaker said he was “not particularly concerned” that Brooks -- who served as a Berlin police officer for about three years, before serving some 40 years as a financial officer at several universities then coming home and eventually taking a substitute teacher job at Gorham High School -- would re-offend.
He acknowledged that Brooks had no criminal record, but did have an underlying medical condition for which he could be treated while incarcerated; Brooks later said he suffered from cancer, for which he would soon begin radiation treatment, and sciatica.
The victim’s mother told Bornstein that she was “devastated” upon learning that her son had been assaulted at school by Brooks.
Addressing Brooks, she told him that “Your actions have forever changed our family.”
It was “gut wrenching,” the woman said, that Brooks chose to go to trial rather than accept a plea, and it was “mind blowing that a grown man can’t take responsibility for his actions.”
The victim’s family feels that Brooks deserves jail time, she said, but “if nothing else, you now have a criminal record.”
Mayo said Brooks had led “a law-abiding life” and that six months in jail was too long for his client.
Brooks said he has realized that Gorham school officials, without informing him, had placed some students who had Individualized-education programs (IEP) into his classrooms, adding there was “no way for a 72-year old man coming off the street” to interact with those students who have special needs and often have a dedicated adult to be with them.
“I was attacked by a student” whose IEP status should have been shared with him, said Brooks, adding “he (the student) is not guilty of this because he cannot control himself.”
“There should have been a professional in the room to handle (the student),” he said.