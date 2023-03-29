SALEM, Massachusetts — A retired fourth-grade teacher charged with poisoning her boyfriend by slipping deicing fluid into his Powerade bottle last fall will remain held without bail, a Salem Superior Court judge ordered on Tuesday.

Judge Thomas Drechsler made his decision after hearing from a prosecutor that Judith "Judy" Church had used her phone to record Leroy Fowler writhing in pain and asking for help getting to the bathroom — which she refused — for half an hour before finally calling 911 on the night of Nov. 11, 2022.