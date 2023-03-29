SALEM, Massachusetts — A retired fourth-grade teacher charged with poisoning her boyfriend by slipping deicing fluid into his Powerade bottle last fall will remain held without bail, a Salem Superior Court judge ordered on Tuesday.
Judge Thomas Drechsler made his decision after hearing from a prosecutor that Judith "Judy" Church had used her phone to record Leroy Fowler writhing in pain and asking for help getting to the bathroom — which she refused — for half an hour before finally calling 911 on the night of Nov. 11, 2022.
Church, 64, of Salisbury, who taught fourth grade at Middleton's Howe-Manning School before her retirement, is charged with murder in the death of Fowler, 55, who died two days after that 911 call, on Nov. 13.
During a hearing Tuesday in Salem Superior Court, Church's lawyer, Timothy Connors, asked Drechsler to release Church on conditions or bail while the case is pending — something that is rare in first-degree murder cases, where there is no presumption of a right to bail.
But Drechsler said the evidence so far points not only to deliberate premeditation but extreme atrocity or cruelty — two theories of first-degree murder — and rejected Connors' argument that the case was weak.
"I've listened carefully to the facts," said Drechsler, pointing to Church's alleged recording Fowler for half an hour as he suffered extreme pain, "perhaps taking pleasure in his suffering."
And the judge pointed to Church's own "troubling admission" to a 911 operator that Fowler "must have ingested something."
Prosecutor A.J. Camelio said Fowler liked to drink red Powerade, a sports drink, and even had a photo of himself clutching a bottle of it on his phone.
When investigators went to the Central Avenue home, they saw a bottle of deicer and a Powerade bottle. But the liquid in that Powerade bottle was orange — the same color as the deicer.
The medical examiner found crystals of ethylene glycol, the key ingredient in deicing fluid and a chemical that causes severe kidney damage, in Fowler's body and bloodstream during an autopsy, Camelio said.
"It's apparently an extremely painful way to die," Camelio told the judge.
On Church's phone, investigators found the 30-minute video she'd taken on the night of Nov. 11 — Fowler's birthday — in which he crawled on the floor and writhed in pain. At one point he groaned something, to which Church responded, "Oh, you need to go to the bathroom?" and then refused to help him, Camelio said.
Camelio also said investigators later found texts she'd sent to someone saying she'd like to poison someone, and notebooks and diary entries expressing her unhappiness with Fowler, who had also started seeing another woman.
As Camelio spoke, Church stared directly at him, then shook her head when he brought up the texts.
Connors, who was appointed to represent Church, suggested the former teacher has no record and strong family ties to the area, which, he argued, made her a good candidate for bail.
He also stressed her college education at Fitchburg and Framingham State Colleges and her 31-year career as a teacher "serving and educating the youth of Middleton."
He told the judge that if released Church would live with a sister in Nashua, New Hampshire, and had a job waiting for her at the Bedford House of Beef, a roast beef restaurant.
Camelio, in response, told the judge that the suggestion that someone charged with poisoning a man to death go to work in a restaurant "sounds like a particularly terrible idea."
Meanwhile, the question of who will pay for Church's representation remained open on Tuesday.
Connors, who is a private attorney on the so-called "murder list" of lawyers who are paid $120 an hour by the state's public defender agency to represent indigent defendants charged with murder, was appointed at Church's initial arraignment in Newburyport District Court last November.
But Church co-owns two homes with her estranged husband, was making payments on a new Jeep, and receives a $4,000 pension — assets that her divorce attorney told a judge are frozen per order of the Probate and Family Court while that matter is pending.
It's unclear how long Church and her husband have been separated, but lawyer Samantha Coursey told Drechsler there hasn't even been a separation agreement worked out in the case. She suggested that at most, Church could contribute perhaps $8,000 if she sold her Jeep.
But Drechsler said he's concerned about putting the entire burden on taxpayers for a defense that could involve costly experts, and asked for more information about Church's finances and the status of the divorce action.
More than half a dozen family members and friends of Fowler attended the hearing Tuesday; another half-dozen were listening on the phone.
They declined comment as they left court, as did a woman who was there in support of Church, who left the courthouse with Coursey.
A further hearing on Church's financial status is set for May 11.