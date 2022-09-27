Chief Andrew Wood of the Hancock
Buy Now

Chief Andrew Wood of the Hancock interacts with his department's comfort dog, Rookie, in this November 2019 file photo.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Authorities have brought two felony theft charges against Andrew Wood, a former top police official in two southwestern New Hampshire towns.

The charges come nearly two years after town officials in Richmond and Hancock started investigating whether Wood, 53, was submitting time cards that had him working at both towns simultaneously. The sparsely populated Mondanock Region towns are about 30 miles apart.