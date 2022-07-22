Former U.S. President Trump's White House chief strategist Steve Bannon arrives following his trial at U.S. District Court in Washington

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's White House chief strategist Steve Bannon arrives following his trial on contempt of Congress charges for his refusal to cooperate with the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., July 22, 2022. 

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - Steve Bannon, the right-wing podcaster and longtime confidante of former President Donald Trump, was convicted of contempt of Congress for his refusal to provide documents or testimony to a House committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

The trial, which lasted a week and featured only two witnesses, tested a rarely used criminal statute meant to ensure that people comply with congressional subpoenas. Earlier this month as he prepared for trial, Bannon had vowed to go "medieval" on his enemies. But most of his legal arguments were rejected by the trial judge, and Bannon ended up calling no witnesses.

Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon speaks to crowds outside of the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in Washington. 