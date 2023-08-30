FILE PHOTO: Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick appears in court in Dedham

FILE PHOTO: Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick passes victims of clergy sexual abuse at the district court in Dedham, Massachusetts, U.S., Sept. 3, 2021.  

 BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS

DEDHAM, Massachusetts - A Massachusetts judge on Wednesday dismissed a criminal case charging former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick with molesting a 16-year-old boy in 1974, saying the 93-year-old was not competent to stand trial due to dementia.

McCarrick, a former archbishop of Washington, D.C., is the only current or former U.S. Catholic cardinal to ever face child sex abuse charges, with prosecutors in Massachusetts and Wisconsin filing separate cases against him.