DURHAM – Police at the University of New Hampshire arrested a Nashua man on multiple charges last week related to an alleged sexual assault and kidnapping.
John Guinther, 21, was arrested at the UNH Police Department on Jan. 23 at 10:58 a.m.
He is charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault, kidnapping, criminal threatening, two counts of simple assault and trespassing.
Guinther is not a student at the University of New Hampshire. He is known to the victim and is expected to appear in Strafford County Superior Court on Feb. 6.
UNH Police Chief Paul Dean said Guinther was arrested after a joint investigation with Nashua Police Department.
“The alleged incidents took place on the Durham campus in student housing during the 2018-19 academic year,” Dean said. “At the time of the alleged incidents, Guinther was a student at UNH but he is no longer at the university.”
Dean said investigators in Nashua initially uncovered the UNH incidents during an investigation into Guinther’s behavior in their community.
In 2019, there were five sexual assaults reported to UNH police, according to Dean.
The Sexual Harassment & Rape Prevention Program at UNH offers a confidentially run hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people who may need help.
SHARPP is located in Wolff House on Pettee Brook Lane in Durham.
Amy Culp is the director of the center, which receives funding from UNH as well as the state and federal governments.
They received 261 calls in the 2018-19 academic year, Culp said.
“That is total calls, and that includes domestic violence. That is the total of the survivors we served,” Culp said on Monday.
The helpline telephone number for SHARPP is 862-7233. It is open year-round.