Cindi Adler, Westmoreland’s former town clerk, is facing felony charges alleging she stole public money during her tenure.
Adler, 62, has been indicted on four counts of theft by misapplication for allegedly keeping at least $26,000 in property tax payments and car registration fees paid to the town over the course of several years.
Adler, who quit her job in 2018 as selectmen were demanding to see her books, is accused of stealing more than $300,000 in town money in a lawsuit filed last year in Cheshire County Superior Court. The criminal charges specify that Alder took at least $26,000, but the total amount could be higher.
Court records indicate the civil lawsuit is headed for trial in March. Adler’s attorney in the criminal case, Richard Guerriero, said Friday he hopes to have a resolution in place soon for the criminal charges.
“We have been and will continue to work with the prosecution to resolve this matter. We expect the resolution in court in the reasonably near future,” Guerriero said.
The board had taken Adler to court in June of 2018, demanding that she turn over the financial books, according to the civil lawsuit. Alder responded in August by handing over the information and stepping down.
A subsequent audit found more than $27,000 in missing tax money paid by residents, but never received by the town, the lawsuit states. The town then paid for a forensic audit which found between 2012 and 2018, when Adler was in the tax collector, the town was short about $41,000 every year in the cash receipts, according to the lawsuit.
In 2019, New Hampshire State Police announced they were investigating a former Westmoreland town employee without naming Adler.
“The initial investigation has led (detectives) to believe that town revenue, including but not exclusively property tax revenue, was being diverted by a former town employee,” Trooper Aaron Gillis wrote in a statement about the investigation. “Based on the information at hand, it appears this activity may have been on-going for an extended period of time.”
According to Gillis’ search warrant affidavit filed in court, the town’s initial audit found items such as $16,000 in overpayments for property tax bills recorded by Adler for 2017, but the property owners told town officials they had not overpaid their accounts. There were also numerous instances of liens being improperly placed on various properties, Gillis stated.
Adler was known to do much of her work by hand, in her own ledgers. She did a significant amount of work from home, including work for motor vehicle registration, Gillis wrote.
Each criminal count carries a potential prison sentence of seven and a half to 15 years if Adler is convicted.