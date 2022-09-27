FILE PHOTO: Stewart Rhodes of the Oath Keepers uses a radio as he departs a Trump rally in Minneapolis

Oath Keepers militia founder Stewart Rhodes uses a radio as he departs with volunteers from a rally held by President Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 2019.

 JIM URQUHART/REUTERS

WASHINGTON  - The trial of Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, and four others began on Tuesday in what will be the most high-profile case so far in the Justice Department's investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Rhodes and his co-defendants Kelly Meggs, Thomas Caldwell, Jessica Watkins and Kenneth Harrelson are the first people in more than 10 years to face federal charges of seditious conspiracy under a Civil War-era statute that is rarely prosecuted and carries a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.