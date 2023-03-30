FILE PHOTO: Russian President Putin shakes hands with artistic director of St. Petersburg House of Music Sergei Roldugin in Moscow

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with artistic director of St. Petersburg House of Music Sergei Roldugin after awarding him during a ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, September 22, 2016. 

 Ivan Sekretarev/Pool/File Photo/VIA REUTERS

ZURICH  - Four bankers who helped a close friend of Vladimir Putin move millions of francs through Swiss bank accounts have been convicted of failing to perform due diligence in financial transactions.

The four were found guilty on Thursday of helping Sergey Roldugin, a concert cellist who has been dubbed "Putin's wallet" by the Swiss government.