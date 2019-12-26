Four people connected with the Somersworth-based Frank’s Taxi have been charged with Medicaid fraud from 2015 to 2016, according to New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.
A Strafford County grand jury recently indicted the four, charging them with obtaining more than $20,000 for non-emergency transportation services that were never provided, MacDonald’s office reported.
The four are: company owner Edward Donnell IV, 38; his wife and company billing director, Liudmila Bulatova, 36; company driver and mechanic David Hackney, 39; and Hackney’s girlfriend, Angelica Soule, 32.
All four face Class-A felony and Class-B felony charges involving theft by deception, conspiracy to commit theft by deception, conspiracy to make false claims and making a false claim. The alleged crimes occurred between June 2015 and April 2016.
All of the accused are scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 2 in Strafford County Superior Court.
