PETERBOROUGH — Three men and a juvenile are suspected in Thursday’s mailbox vandalism and theft spree, according to Police Chief Scott Guinard.
Guinard said police expect to bring charges against the four soon, once they are done sorting through the damage the four allegedly caused.
“Once all crimes have been reported, documented, and evidence collected, arrest warrants for the responsible parties will be obtained,” Guinard said in a statement released Friday.
The four men suspected in the indidents, currently described as a 20-year-old Peterborough man, an 18-year-old Greenfield man, a 21-year-old Rochester man, and a 16-year-old from Milford, allegedly began their spree around 1 a.m on Thursday, smashing mail boxes, stealing from cars, and even kicking in the doors to at least three homes, according to Guinard.
Police started finding the smashed mailboxes at 1:30 a.m. in the area along Greenfield Road, and by 2 a.m. they had stopped the car with the four men inside, Guinard said.
During the investigation police were able to recover a wallet reported stolen from a car parked downtown prior to the vandalism. Guinard said more reports of vandalism allegedly connected to the four suspects continues to come in, and police will wait until all of the reports are made before moving forward with charges.
Anyone with information about the vandalism, or anyone who was targeted and yet to make a report, is encouraged to call police at 924-8050.