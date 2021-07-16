Four people were shot when someone opened fire on a van that was reportedly carrying rapper Dusty Locane and his entourage on I-293 early Friday morning.
Police are looking for a white box-style vehicle, possibly a Dodge, in connection with the shooting.
According to police, the shooting happened near the Exit 2 off-ramp, after the occupants of the van had left a performance at the Jewel Nightclub.
The van brought the injured individuals to Elliot Hospital, police said in a news release. None of the injuries appeared life-threatening, police said.
Witnesses said a van parked at the hospital had several bullet holes on the driver’s side and a shattered window on the driver’s side, according to patch.com.
In a second incident that appears related, a Manchester police officer who was responding to the area around Jewel Nightclub was injured when a vehicle he was pursuing drove into his cruiser.
Two men from Springfield, Mass., identified as Dy’vee Spencer and Jose Jusino, both 21, have been arrested in connection with that incident.
According to police, Officer Alexandros Hondros was near the nightclub when he heard a gunshot and saw a blue Audi leaving the area at a high rate of speed. He pursued the vehicle as other officers came to assist and stopped the Audi.
The driver drove away from police and crashed on a dead-end street before backing up into a parked truck and driving into Hondros’ cruiser, according to a news release.
Hondros was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries and later released.
Spencer was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest and disobeying a police officer. Jusino was charged with resisting arrest.
A news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Manchester police station.