Shooting at a teenager’s birthday party in a dance studio in Dadeville

A bloody handprint marks a pillar as Dadeville Firefighters clean blood off the sidewalk the day after a shooting during a teenager's birthday party at Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in Dadeville, Alabama, U.S. April 16, 2023. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Four people were killed and multiple others injured in a shooting on Saturday night that was tied to a birthday party in the small town of Dadeville, Alabama, the state law enforcement agency said on Sunday.

A local TV station reported on Sunday that more than 20 people had been injured in the shooting, citing investigators on the scene. The state agency declined to answer questions or provide further detail during a Sunday news conference.