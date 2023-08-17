Four people associated with graduation shooting held without bail By Jonathan Phelps Union Leader Staff Jon Phelps Author email Aug 17, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save All four people associated with a shooting at a graduation party at Manchester’s Elmwood Gardens housing project in May are being held without bail.Kekoa Bissonnette, Trenton Liggins, Griffin O’Neill and Emmanuel Sayle were arraigned Wednesday afternoon and ordered held after bail hearings.The shooting, believed to be gang-related, took place during a May 13 graduation party at the apartment complex, which is owned by the Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority.Four people were hit by gunfire but survived.According to a police statement, Bissonnette and Sayle are the alleged shooters and were identified by surveillance camera footage. Liggins and O’Neill are charged as accomplices to the shooting.Both Sayle and O’Neill are convicted felons and also face firearms charges.According to previous reports, both the shooters and victims have gang affiliations.All four were ordered to not have contact with each other.jphelps@unionleader.com Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Suspended Kentucky teacher exchanged nude images with New Hampshire boy, federal agent says Woman who mailed ricin to Trump in 2020 jailed for 22 years State Sen. Keith Murphy claims self-defense in assault case Strafford County sheriff faces 8 felonies for theft, perjury +2 Prosecutors propose March 2024 trial date in Trump Georgia case Manchester teen arrested for possessing child sex images Load more {{title}} Most Popular 'Notorious' Brazilian murderer caught in Rye Manchester man, woman charged with boat theft New Boston man charged in Manchester stabbing Two bank robberies in Manchester in two days Concord police investigate fatal accident on Loudon Road involving car, motorcycle Manchester teen arrested for possessing child sex images Cold case survivors rally outside AG's office Mass. woman, 71, pleads guilty to farm stand death of Seabrook woman Police: Van crashed in Pelham DUI was hauling drugs Judge keeps victim claims against YDC alive Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage