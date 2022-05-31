Four Upper Valley residents have pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Tuesday.
Heather Dubeau 38, of Enfield, Andrew Hutchins, 43, of Lebanon, Eli Margolis, 40, of Grantham, and Gary Sewell, 40, of Enfield, were involved in a conspiracy to ship methamphetamine from Arizona to New Hampshire, prosecutors said in a news release. The four also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute the drug.
The case goes back two years, when agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration were alerted to suspicious parcels sent from Sewell and Dubeau in Arizona to two addresses here. After investigators obtained a warrant to open the packages, they found that one contained more than 336 grams of meth and the other contained more than 665 grams of the drug.
Investigators then conducted “controlled deliveries” of each package, with the drugs removed, and observed Margolis collect one of the packages, according to the news release.
Prosecutors said Hutchins provided Sewell and Dubeau with an address to ship the drugs, which were intended for further distribution.
The four are scheduled to be sentenced later this year.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and DEA.