A fourth man is now facing riot charges in connection with a brawl inside the Red Arrow diner earlier this month.
Trenton Liggins, 19, turned himself in at Manchester Police Department headquarters Monday. He was wanted on a felony riot charge in connection with the fight on Aug. 16, which police say involved 20 people and ended with tables overturned, plates broken, plexiglass barriers shattered and some undescribed injuries.
Last week, the police anti-crime unit located suspects from the fight at 437 Rimmon St. and called in the Manchester police SWAT team, which took four people into custody:
Griffin O’Neil, 19, charged with felony riot in the Red Arrow brawl. Authorities were also seeking O’Neil for violating terms of his probation for an earlier drug possession charge.
Zavier Clements, 20, charged with felony riot in the Red Arrow brawl.
A 17-year-old in the Red Arrow brawl, who was arrested on charges not specified by police.
Emmanuel Sayle, 20, who was arrested on a warrant charging him with violation of bail conditions.
Police said the brawl took place about 12:45 a.m. Monday when a group of men walked into the restaurant and began arguing with two men seated at a table.
The argument turned physical, the group assaulted one of the people seated at the table.
“The altercation then spread to the rest of the dining area, causing substantial damage,” police wrote in a statement.
Liggins was also out on bail stemming from previous charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and riot dating back to June 2020, police said.