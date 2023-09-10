A fourth New Hampshire man has been charged in connection with a conspiracy to harass and intimidate two New Hampshire Public Radio journalists — incidents that allegedly involved repeated threats and vandalism to their homes over a year ago.
Eric Labarge, 46, of Nashua, was arrested Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts. He and three others previously arrested — Tucker Cockerline, 32, of Salem, Michael Waselchuck, 35, of Seabrook and Keenan Saniatan, 36, of Nashua — have been indicted on federal charges of conspiracy to commit stalking through interstate travel.
The alleged harassment and vandalism of the victims’ homes and the home of one of the victim’s immediate family members involved thrown bricks and large rocks, as well as lewd and threatening language spray-painted on garage doors, according to court documents. The incidents occurred on five separate occasions in April and May 2022.
Last spring, after a yearlong investigation, NHPR’s Lauren Chooljian reported on allegations of sexual misconduct by Eric Spofford, founder of an extensive network of addiction rehabilitation centers in New Hampshire. According to a report in the New York Times, Chooljian’s house in Massachusetts was attacked less than two days after NHPR refused to take down Chooljian’s article, which appeared during and after March 2022. Spofford sued NHPR and Chooljian for libel. The defamation suit has yet to be resolved in court. Spofford has denied any connection to the vandalism incidents.
According to allegations in the charging document, the following incidents occurred in in April and May 2022:
On April 24, a brick was thrown through a front window of a victim’s former home in Hanover. The word “c---” was spray-painted in large red letters on the front door.
Between the evening of April 24 and the morning of April 25, the word “c---” was spray-painted in large red letters on the front door of the second victim’s home in Concord. The house was damaged by a large rock that appeared to have been thrown.
During the same time period, a softball-sized rock was thrown through the front window of the primary victim’s parents’ home in Hampstead. The word “c---’’ was spray-painted in large red letters on a garage door.
In May, the victim’s parents’ home was vandalized again. The same word was spray-painted on the garage door, and a brick was discovered near the home’s foundation as if it had been thrown at the house.
On May 21, a brick was thrown through an exterior window of the primary victim’s house in Melrose, Mass. “JUST THE BEGINNING” was spray-painted in large letters on the home.
The charge of conspiracy to commit interstate stalking carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000 and restitution, according to the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.
Concord, Hampstead and Hanover police, the Melrose, Mass., police, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Hampshire assisted in the investigation. The case is being prosecuted in Boston.
One of the incidents was captured on the homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera.