A fourth New Hampshire man has been charged in connection with a conspiracy to harass and intimidate two New Hampshire Public Radio journalists — incidents that allegedly involved repeated threats and vandalism to their homes over a year ago.

Eric Labarge, 46, of Nashua, was arrested Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts. He and three others previously arrested — Tucker Cockerline, 32, of Salem, Michael Waselchuck, 35, of Seabrook and Keenan Saniatan, 36, of Nashua — have been indicted on federal charges of conspiracy to commit stalking through interstate travel.