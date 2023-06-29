Riots after a teenager shot dead by police in a Paris suburb

French police stand in position during clashes with protesters, following the death of Nahel M., a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, a Paris suburb, on Friday.

 GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS

NANTERRE, France — President Emmanuel Macron fought to contain a mounting crisis on Thursday as unrest erupted for a third day over the deadly police shooting of a teenager of Algerian and Moroccan descent during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb.

Forty thousand police officers were to deploy across France — nearly four times the numbers mobilized on Wednesday — but there were few signs that government appeals to a de-escalation in the violence would quell the widespread anger.