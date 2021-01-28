A Franklin woman is facing charges she forged a court order from a superior court judge erasing her prior convictions, then gave it to Google in an effort to prevent them from appearing in online searches, officials said.
Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young and Franklin Chief of Police David B. Goldstein said in a release Heidi L. Holt, 38, of Franklin was arrested Thursday on one class A misdemeanor count of tampering with public records or information in violation of RSA 641:7, and one class B misdemeanor count of forgery in violation of RSA 638:1.
Officials allege Holt forged a court order in order to make it appear that a state superior court judge had “expunged” her previous convictions, then provided the forged order to Google in an attempt to have the online search engine company remove certain websites from its search results.
The class A misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of up to one year of imprisonment and a fine up to $2,000. The class B misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of a fine up to $1,200.
Holt will be arraigned before the 6th Circuit Court – District Division – Franklin, on Friday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m.