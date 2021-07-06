Libertarian activists who have been indicted in a money laundering and wire fraud case, Aria DiMezzo and Ian Freeman, returned to their internet radio show after a court order allowed them to be in the same room at the same time.
Free Talk Live, the show broadcast out of Freeman’s Keene home, was back with Freeman, DiMezzo and Bonnie Kruse, Freeman’s girlfriend.
“They say we can talk about anything besides the case,” Freeman said in an email. “But I don't know much about their case anyway as I have yet to see the discovery.”
Freeman is charged as the alleged ringleader in a bitcoin scheme that took in millions of dollars, according to court records. DiMezzo, who has run twice for Cheshire County Sheriff, is charged with being part of the scam, using her Satanic temple as part of the scheme.
“(I)t’s been a bit of a rocky time at Free Talk Live, though everyone has done an amazing job keeping things going,” DiMezzo said in a blog post announcing the return.
Freeman and DiMezzo were ordered to have no contact with one another as part of the pretrial release, a stipulation they successfully challenged in court. Last month, the pretrial release order was changed to allow them to do the show together.
“Seeing as we do a radio show together, this is quite clearly unconstitutional,” DiMezzo said.
The pair are prohibited from discussing the case when together and when on the air, under the order. Freeman said doing the show with federal law enforcement likely listening in has been the status quo for him for years.
“We've known of their interest in us for over a decade,” Freeman said.
Federal agents raided Freeman’s Leverett Street home in March, finding a cache of guns and cash. There were also raids at the Bitcoin Embassy on Route 101. Freeman, 40, Colleen Fordham, 60, of Alstead, Renee Spinella, 23, of Derry, Andrew Spinella, 35, of Derry, Nobody, 52, formerly Rich Paul, of Keene, and DiMezzo, 34, of Keene were all taken into custody during March raids. All of the suspects have since been released, except for Nobody.
Freeman allegedly charged a higher transaction fee than other, legitimate bitcoin sellers, according to prosecutors. He is alleged to have money from the victims of various scams and crimes, and then converting the cash into bitcoin that the perpetrators of the alleged crimes could then take, according to court records.
Freeman allegedly hid his transactions as donations through his various churches, and had contracts with other people to operate churches and church bank accounts on his behalf, according to court records.