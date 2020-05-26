Freed last month from jail over fears of COVID-19, a Massachusetts man with a conviction involving child sexual abuse images was arrested last week following a sting investigation by Nashua police.
Rusell Graham, who was living in Lowell, Mass., supplied images of adult-child sex acts and his resume to an undercover Nashua police officer, according to court filings by a federal law enforcement agent.
He provided the images to the undercover officer less than a month after his release, according to the filing.
Graham is scheduled to appear before a federal magistrate in U.S. District Court in Concord this afternoon. Graham was convicted of distribution of child pornography in Massachusetts after a 2017 investigation by state police, according to the filing.
Graham had worked at a Baptist church in Lowell and was the father of a 4-year-old son, according to an online article in the Lowell Sun.
In December 2017, a Massachusetts judge sentenced Graham, who was then 37, to 18 months in jail, five years probation and forbade unsupervised contact with his son, the newspaper reported.
Then last year, he was arrested on charges involving child sexual abuse images, federal officials say. He was jailed for a probation violation, but a judge freed him in April after Graham requested to be released "because of his health issues and in light of the risks associated with the COVID-19 epidemic," according to Homeland Security investigations.
In his communications with the undercover officer, Graham used the Wickr encrypted and content-expiring messaging system preferred by people who want to avoid police detection of illegal activity, the HSI affidavit reads.
Over several chats, Graham sent photographs and videos. He told police he was living in Lowell with roommates. He told the police he could not leave Massachusetts because of a drunken driving conviction.
He eventually sent his resume, hoping to land a job with the undercover officer, who said he could land him a construction job.