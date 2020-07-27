CONCORD - A Fremont woman pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of social security fraud, prosecutors announced Monday.
April Carroll, 62, of Fremont, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Concord, U.S. Atty. Scott Murray said in a statement. Carroll is scheduled to be sentenced on November 2.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Carroll received Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for over nine years.
Applicants for certain disability benefits, including SSI, must have limited income and resources in order to qualify for assistance. The incomes of all members of a household are considered when determining an individual’s eligibility for SSI benefits.
According to federal prosecutors, after several unsuccessful attempts to obtain social security disability benefits, Carroll successfully applied for SSI benefits in December 2010 by falsely claiming she and her husband were separated and that her husband failed to provide for any of her living expenses.
In reality, court documents show, she and her husband had lived together for more than 10 years and commingled their assets, sharing household and other living expenses.
Based on these false statements, prosecutors said, SSA granted Carroll’s claim and began paying her social security disability benefits on April 1, 2011. If Carroll had truthfully reported her finances and living situation to SSA, prosecutors argued, she would not have been eligible to receive SSI benefits.
SSA performed followup interviews with Carroll to determine if she remained entitled to benefits. During interviews in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2018 Carroll again claimed she did not live with her husband and that she didn’t receive any financial support from him.
On February 20, 2020, investigators interviewed Carroll at her home. During the interview, she admitted that she and her husband co-own their home and that they have a joint bank account where they commingle their assets.
According to prosecutors, Carroll also admitted that her husband doesn’t have an alternate address and lives full time at her residence, and that she should have reported this to the SSA. When asked about her prior claim to SSA that her husband had not lived with her for years, SSA paid Carroll $77,953.00 in SSI benefits she was not entitled to receive, prosecutors claim.
“Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits provide essential monetary support to qualified individuals,” said Murray in a statement. “The program is seriously undermined when applicants lie to obtain benefits. Persons who engage in this type of deceptive behavior will be held accountable in federal court.”