Former president Donald Trump

Former president Donald Trump gives remarks from his Palm Beach estate Mar a Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on April 4, 2023.  

 Saul Martinez/Washington Post

PALM BEACH, Fla. - Donald Trump spent much of Tuesday in an unfamiliar position, at the mercy of others: whisked around Manhattan by the Secret Service; getting fingerprinted in the custody of the district attorney; sitting still and quietly before a judge. He was the center of attention, but not the master of ceremonies, almost entirely silent beyond uttering "not guilty" in court and blasting out all-caps posts on his social media site.

But as soon as the former president returned home, to his namesake ballroom filled with his adoring fans, he was a rock star again, and he snapped back to his usual combative posture, lashing out at the prosecutor and judge in personal terms, despite the latter's admonition Tuesday to watch his words.