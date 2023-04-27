Rapper Prakazrel "Pras" Michel leaves U.S. federal court after being found guilty in Washington

Grammy Award-winning rapper Prakazrel "Pras" Michel of the hip hop group "The Fugees" leaves U.S. federal court with his attorneys after being convicted on criminal charges that he conspired with a Malaysian financier to orchestrate a series of foreign lobbying campaigns aimed at influencing the U.S. government, in Washington, U.S. April 26, 2023. 

 NATHAN HOWARD/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - Prakazrel "Pras" Michél, who found meteoric fame in the 1990s as a member of the short-lived, Grammy Award-winning hip-hop trio the Fugees, was convicted Wednesday of 10 federal crimes for his role in a tangle of conspiracies involving money laundering, campaign finance violations, illegal lobbying and witness tampering.

After deliberating for two days, a jury in U.S. District Court in Washington found Michél guilty of all the charges against him, including lying to banks, in a convoluted case arising tangentially from one of the world's biggest financial scandals: the looting of $4.5 billion from Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund.