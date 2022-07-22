Cody Urban, 25, of South Boston has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Samuel Rutledge, 31, according to Timothy J. Cruz, the Plymouth County District Attorney.
Urban was found guilty after an eight-day trial. His sentencing on the case will start on Aug. 4.
On Aug. 23, 2020, around 9:51 p.m. Brockton police responded to a call from the Good Samaritan Hospital that a “stabbing victim” walked into the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The police were then notified that the man – Rutledge – was stabbed at 81 Warren Ave, according to the district attorney.
Brockton police then responded to the address and secured the scene. They then contacted the state police assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office and the state police’s Crime Scence Services Section to conduct an investigation, the DA said.
The investigation revealed that Rutledge was involved in an altercation with Urban and punched him. Urban then stabbed Rutledge multiple times and then fled the scene in a white motor vehicle. Rutledge went to his car and was transported to the hospital by an unidentified woman, where he was ultimately pronounced dead, the DA’s office said.
The state police assigned to the Plymouth County DA’s office obtained a warrant for Urban and on Aug. 27, 2020, at 6:15 a.m. law enforcement found and arrested Urban in an apartment in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to the DA.