A Lakes Region resident who was the subject of a high-profile manhunt turned himself over to sheriff's deputies recently, saying he didn't want to die in a shoot out with federal marshals.
The U.S. Marshals Service announced the surrender of Paul Tasker, 46. He had been wanted since November, when he didn't show up for a sentencing hearing in Belknap County Superior Court.
In a headline on its news release, the Marshals Service said Tasker chose peace over violence. He told sheriff's deputies he didn’t want to “die in a shootout with the Marshals,” according to a Marshals Service statement.
In November, prosecutors wanted to impose a suspended prison sentence that Tasker received in 2016 after he admitted to chambering a round and firing toward a mother and her three kids. But he never showed up for a sentencing hearing.
Authorities labeled him armed and dangerous, noting he repeatedly violated federal gun laws that prohibit felons from possessing firearms. He was the subject of a robust media campaign, including a profile on the national television show "On Patrol: Live."
“This case should be noted for the compelling force of a concerned public rather than the threat of deadly violence, and we are pleased with the safe resolution of this case," said Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Katherine Burns.