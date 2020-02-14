NASHUA -- City police are hunt a thief who robbed Citizen’s Bank on Thursday evening in full disguise.
According to police, the robbery took place just before 6 p.m. Thursday at the Citizen’s Bank at 122 North Eastern Blvd.
“It was right before closing when the subject entered,” said Lt. Daniel Mederos of the Nashua Police Department. “It was determined that a male subject, basically in full disguise, entered the bank and demanded money. He ended up fleeing on foot out of the bank in an unknown direction."
No one was injured during the robbery the lieutenant said. Mederos declined to comment on whether any weapon was displayed or how much cash is believed to have been stolen.
“We did have a canine come search the area to try to track,” he said, but it was to no avail and as of noon Friday the robber remained at large.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact authorities.
“We are out there canvassing,” said Mederos. “The investigation is still ongoing.”
Police have so far declined to release a photograph of the thief.
“We have reached out to the FBI who keeps tabs on these bank robberies to see if it is associated with any other crimes,” Mederos said. "‘We haven’t had any bank robberies here lately."
The last time the Citizen's Bank was robbed on Aug. 1, 2016, when a man entered, demanded money and fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No weapon was shown during that robbery either.