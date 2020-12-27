A GoFundMe page set up to raise funds for the family of a New Hampshire state trooper wounded in a deadly traffic stop in Dalton last week raised over $95,000 in one day, with donations continuing to come in.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, New Hampshire State Trooper Matthew Merrill pulled over Mark R. Clermont’s car around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
A short time after the 45-year-old Whitefield man was pulled over, he and Merrill shot at each other, according to prosecutors. The trooper did not have a police body camera or cruiser camera.
Other law enforcement officers arrived minutes after the exchange of gunfire and found Clermont dead. The Attorney General’s office said he had been armed with a handgun and a rifle.
Clermont died of a single gunshot wound to the head, according to a statement released by Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.
Merrill, a member of New Hampshire State Police Troop F, was shot and wounded and was in stable condition Saturday when the Attorney General’s Office released his identity.
“The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain actively under investigation,” the AG’s Office said.
Merrill has been a state police officer since 2012, after working as a police officer in Grantham for four years.
On Saturday, the New Hampshire State Troopers Association (NHSTA) launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Merrill and his family. The fund had received $95,135 in donations as of 7 p.m. Sunday.
The GoFundMe post said Merrill was left “with serious injuries and a long road to recovery.”
“Trooper Merrill quietly lives in northern NH with his wife, two sons, and daughter,” reads the NHSTA post on the fundraising page.
“His wounds both physically and mentally will take time to heal and he looks forward to returning to duty.”
Merrill is a member of the SWAT Unit, and considered “a mentor to his fellow troopers,” according to the NHSTA.
Merrill is a veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom, where he served in Afghanistan as a Cavalry Scout with Blackjack Troop of the Vermont Army National Guard.
“Once a B-Trooper, always a B-Trooper,” wrote Blackjack Troop on the unit’s Facebook page Sunday. “At this time we are all keeping him and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”
Several elected officials posted messages to Merrill and his family over the weekend on social media.
“Our wounded trooper’s health is improving,” tweeted state Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, “We wish for him a speedy recovery. With the new year coming, let’s hope for a better vision for our country.”
“My thoughts are w/our NH state troopers after this harrowing incident & especially the trooper injured in the line of duty — wishing for a swift recovery,” tweeted Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH.
“This is a reminder of the serious risk our law enforcement experience every day to keep our communities safe.”
Gov. Chris Sununu tweeted that the state is praying for Merrill’s swift recovery, saying he has made all state resources available to assist in the investigation.
The GoFundMe page can be found at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/nh-trooper-injured-in-the-line-of-duty2.