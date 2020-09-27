Funeral services have been announced for a murdered Keene man.
The body of Jonathan L. Amerault, 25, was discovered Tuesday by Fish and Game officers investigating a report of an illegal campsite off Abbott Brook Road in Atkinson and Gilmanton Academy Purchase.
After an investigation, police arrested Armando Barron Wednesday and charged him with capital murder in connection with Amerault’s death.
Barron, 30, was also charged with assaulting his wife, Britany Barron, who police said had a romantic relationship with Amerault. She told authorities her husband had forced her to decapitate Amerault after he was kidnapped and shot to death.
Britany Baron was charged with three counts of falsifying physical evidence.
Amerault had been reported missing after he did not show up for work at Teleflex in Jaffrey on Sept. 21. According to his obituary, he had worked there for several years as a biomedical manufacturing engineer.
Amerault was a 2013 graduate of Milford High School and was captain of the indoor track, outdoor track and cross country teams.
A service will be held Saturday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. on the Milford High School Track & Field, 100 West St., Milford. The rain date is Sunday Oct. 4 at 1 p.m.
Those attending are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home of Milford.