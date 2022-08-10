FILE PHOTO: Powell participates in a news conference with Trump's personal lawyer Giuliani on Capitol Hill in Washington

Sidney Powell, an attorney later disavowed by the Trump campaign, participates in a news conference with then-President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani at the Republican National Committee headquarters on Capitol Hill in Washington, in 2020.

 JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

A Fulton County judge is directing Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney to former President Donald Trump, to appear before a special purpose grand jury next week unless he can provide more detailed medical explanation from his doctor about why he must further delay his testimony.

The comments from Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney came during a hearing on Tuesday, the same day that Giuliani was initially scheduled to testify before the 23-person panel, which is examining potential criminal interference in Georgia's 2020 elections.