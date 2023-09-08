Sen. Lindsey O. Graham

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill on Thursday.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

ATLANTA - An Atlanta-area special grand jury that spent months investigating alleged 2020 election interference in Georgia by Donald Trump and his allies agreed the former president should be indicted in the case and also recommended charges for one of Trump's closest associates, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) - though a prosecutor ultimately declined to seek an indictment for him in the case.

The recommendations were contained in a 26-page final report presented in January to Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) and made public by a judge Friday.