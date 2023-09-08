ATLANTA - An Atlanta-area special grand jury that spent months investigating alleged 2020 election interference in Georgia by Donald Trump and his allies agreed the former president should be indicted in the case and also recommended charges for one of Trump's closest associates, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) - though a prosecutor ultimately declined to seek an indictment for him in the case.
The recommendations were contained in a 26-page final report presented in January to Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) and made public by a judge Friday.
The report by the special grand jury, which was an investigative body and did not have the power to issue criminal indictments, largely echoed Willis's theory of the case, recommending charges for Trump and numerous others alleging a sweeping criminal conspiracy to subvert Joe Biden's legitimate election win in Georgia.
The report's release comes three weeks after a regular grand jury indicted Trump and 18 allies on multiple charges including racketeering, alleging they illegally conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia - a case built heavily upon evidence and testimony gathered by the special grand jury.
But the special grand jury's recommendations went beyond the charges Willis and her team ultimately pursued in the case - suggesting at least 10 other people be criminally charged in the matter, including Graham, Trump attorneys Cleta Mitchell and Boris Epshteyn, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, and former Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both Republicans from Georgia.
Graham was among the 75 witnesses summoned to appear before the special grand jury last year as prosecutors scrutinized phone calls the South Carolina Republican made to Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, in the weeks after the 2020 election, and other issues related to the election.
Graham's calls to Raffensperger came weeks before Trump's infamous January 2021 phone call, in which the then-president pressed Raffensperger to "find" enough votes to overturn his defeat in the state, where Biden claimed victory by fewer than 12,000 votes.
Raffensperger later told The Washington Post he felt pressured by other Republicans, including Graham, who he said echoed Trump's claims about voting irregularities in the state. He claimed that Graham, on one call, appeared to be asking him to find a way to set aside legally cast ballots.
Graham and his attorneys have strongly rejected that characterization, describing the senator's interactions with Raffensperger as "investigatory phone calls" that were meant to inform his decision-making on whether to vote to certify the election for Biden and to inform other Senate work.
Graham later challenged his subpoena to appear before the special grand jury - a fight that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. He ultimately appeared before the panel for about two hours last November - though he declined to comment on the "substance" of his testimony.
According to the report, the special grand jury recommended Graham be charged as part of the "national effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election, focused on efforts in Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia." According to the report, the vote on Graham was not unanimous: 13 jurors voted to indict; seven voted no and one abstained.
A spokesman for Graham did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The special purpose grand jury spent roughly seven months last year hearing from witnesses and gathering evidence as part of Willis's investigation into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the former president's 2020 election loss in Georgia.
The investigative body of 23 jurors and three alternates picked from a pool of residents of Atlanta and its suburbs was given full subpoena power for documents and the ability to call witnesses - which Willis said she needed to compel testimony from those reluctant to speak to her office about the case.
From June to December, the panel heard from a parade of prominent Republicans including Graham, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, along with dozens of other witnesses - among them some who have not previously given public testimony on what they knew about Trump's efforts to reverse Biden's 2020 victory in Georgia.
Under Georgia law, the special grand jury could not issue indictments - only charging recommendations to Willis. Her office later used evidence gathered by the special grand jury to present its case last month to a regular grand jury, which had the power to issue criminal indictments and charged Trump and 18 others.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who oversaw the special grand jury, previously ordered a partial release of the report in February - including a section where jurors suggested some unnamed witnesses may have committed perjury. But McBurney kept most of its recommendations sealed to protect the due process rights of "potential future defendants" as Willis and her office considered whether to file charges in the case.
Last month, after the indictments, McBurney ordered the full release of the report, which included a roster of laws the special grand jury believed had been broken and a list of who they believed should be charged, along with tallies on how jurors voted.
McBurney set a deadline of 5 p.m. on Sept. 6 for anyone who believed that the report should not be made public to file an objection to its release. No objections were filed on the court docket - though it's unclear if anyone communicated directly with the judge on the matter.
Georgia law requires regular grand jurors to list their names on criminal indictments - a disclosure that led to threats and doxing of the jurors that indicted Trump and 18 co-defendants last month. But that law does not apply to special grand juries, who are not named on the report and may never be publicly identified, unless they choose to speak publicly.
In February, Emily Kohrs, the grand jury forewoman, spoke to reporters after her name was listed on a subpoena in the case. But others have so far declined to be publicly identified by name speaking about their experience last year.
Kohrs' public comments about the special grand jury investigation prompted a failed effort by Trump's attorneys to block testimony and evidence gathered by the panel from being used to prosecute the former president even before charges were filed. Since the indictment, some of the former president's co-defendants have also questioned the special grand jury process and filed to motions to get access to the grand jury report and witness testimony.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the case, has set an Oct. 23 trial date for at least two of those charged: former Trump campaign attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell. Willis and her team are seeking to jointly try all 19 defendants beginning next month. McAfee has indicted he will issue a ruling next week
While the report was made public Friday, it remains unclear when or if transcripts of witness testimony will be made public.
In the report's conclusion - which was made public in February - the special grand jurors emphasized their findings came directly from them. They wrote that the district attorney's office "had nothing to do with the recommendations contained herein" and noted that the jury did not include any "election law experts or criminal lawyers."
"The majority of this grand jury used their collective best efforts, however, to attend every session, listen to every witness and attempt to understand the facts as presented and the laws as explained," the jurors wrote.
In an addendum, the jurors pointedly noted that the panel unanimously agreed that Georgia's 2020 presidential vote had not been marred by "widespread fraud," contrary to what Trump and many of his allies have claimed.