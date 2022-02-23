German charged with bogus ATM withdrawals at Bunny's in Manchester Mark Hayward Mark Hayward Author email Feb 23, 2022 Feb 23, 2022 Updated 29 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Joan Josif Jokai-Weiss Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A resident of Germany was arrested in Manchester on Tuesday and charged with fraudulently withdrawing thousands from a downtown convenience store ATM.Police charged Joan Josif Jokai-Weiss, 61, with felony theft by deception involving alleged withdrawals from the ATM at Bunny's Convenience Store in downtown Manchester.Bunny's workers told police that Jokai-Weiss made multiple withdrawals over the past several weeks, with more than one withdrawal a day at times, police said. The ATM company has requested financial compensation from Bunny's because the withdrawals were made with stolen debit or credit cards, police said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Details of love triangle, clandestine burial emerge in 2020 Manchester murder Officials identify man found dead at scene of officer-involved shooting Initial report on Harmony Montgomery case out shortly Man charged with felony for used cooking oil caper at Puritan Backroom Authorities arrest 12 on charges of cocaine, fentanyl charges Durham man faces multiple charges in Hampton Man injured, tables and chairs smashed in fight at Iguana’s Restaurant restaurant in Manchester Saving young lives: State relies on 'voluntary services' to protect children from at-risk parents More charges emerge for 'serial predator' Pincoske Winchester police officer surrenders certification, under investigation by Attorney General's Office Request News Coverage