GERMANY-POLITICS/RAIDS

Police take into custody a person suspected of being one of 25 members of a far-right group planning to overthrow the German government.

 reuters/HEIKO BECKER

BERLIN — German authorities on Wednesday arrested 25 people suspected of plotting to use armed force to storm parliament and violently overthrow the state, marking one of the country’s largest-ever raids targeting right-wing extremists.

Those arrested included a 71-year-old German aristocrat and a former lawmaker from the right-wing Alternative for Germany party, according to the public prosecutor and officials.