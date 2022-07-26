GHISLAINE

This undated file photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at the Queen's log cabin at Glen Beg, Balmoral, Scotland, was recovered during an FBI raid at Epstein's Upper East Side mansion in 2019 and entered into evidence on Dec. 7, 2021.  

 U.S. Attorney's Office via Zuma Press/TNS

Ghislaine Maxwell has returned to Florida, though under far different circumstances than her previous time as lady of the house at ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion.

The accomplice of the deceased financier Epstein has been sent to FCI Tallahassee, the low-security federal prison in Tallahassee. Her earliest release would be in July 2037.