Ghislaine Maxwell, a longtime confidante of sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire on federal charges related to the Epstein case, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are expected to announce charges in the case later Thursday. Maxwell has been under investigation for months as a possible accomplice to Epstein's alleged long history of sexual abuse of underage girls.
News of the arrest was first reported by local media in New York.
Maxwell, the daughter of the late media tycoon Robert Maxwell, dated Epstein for years. Epstein was a registered sex offender who was arrested last year on federal sex trafficking charges for alleged abuses of underage girls in New York and Florida. He committed suicide last year while in a federal detention center in Manhattan, leading to charges against two of his guards who allegedly failed to check on him in his cell in the hours before he was found hanging from a bedsheet.
The Epstein saga has raised questions about whether the wealthy, politically connected sex offender with ties to both President Donald Trump and former President Bill Clinton, was able to pressure state and federal officials to get leniency for his crimes.
Years before his 2019 arrest, Epstein had resolved similar allegations with a plea deal to state charges in Florida that allowed him to spend a little more than a year in jail and leave daily for work -- an arrangement widely criticized as too lenient.
The investigation into Epstein's conduct continued after his jailhouse death, and ensnared Britain's Prince Andrew, another old friend of the financier.
Federal prosecutors complained earlier this year that Andrew has provided "zero cooperation" to authorities.
One of Epstein's accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, claims she was paid by Epstein for sexual encounters with the prince when she was 17 years old. The prince has denied any wrongdoing.
Epstein's alleged victims continue to pursue lawsuits against his estate, valued at hundreds of millions of dollars.