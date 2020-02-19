LACONIA — A Gilmanton man has been indicted on alternate counts of negligent homicide in connection with a crash on Route 106 that killed a Massachusetts man in June 2018.
Leon Ellsworth, 65, of 479 Meadow Pond Road was allegedly under the influence of oxycodone and/or clonazepam when his vehicle crossed into the breakdown lane and caused a collision that resulted in the death of Andrew “Andy” Smith, 63, and serious injury to Smith’s 76-year-old male passenger who is identified in the indictment with the initials D.S.
The crash occurred in the area of #235 Route 106 near the Belmont/Gilmanton town line on June 20, 2018, shortly before 4 p.m. When police arrived, they found both Ellsworth’s 2002 Chevy Silverado pickup and Smith’s 1985 GMC pickup in the southbound breakdown lane.
Smith was declared dead at the scene. The injured passenger and Ellsworth were both taken by ambulance to Concord Hospital. The Belknap Regional Accident Reconstruction Team was called in to assist in investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision that closed a section of the highway for more than three hours.
A Belknap County grand jury returned the indictments Feb. 13.
The first negligent homicide count, alleging that Ellsworth was impaired by drugs, is a Class A felony, potentially punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of 7.5 to 15 years in prison. If convicted on this count, Ellsworth would be prohibited for applying for license reinstatement for seven years, and he could be stripped of his driving privileges indefinitely.
The second count alleges Ellsworth acted negligently in causing the crash, but it does not charge that he was under the influence of drugs.
Route 106 is the main travel corridor between Laconia and Concord, and eight people have died in traffic accidents there over about a year’s time.
As a result the state is considering installing rumble strips to warn drivers when they leave their lane of travel.