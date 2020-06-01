GILLMANTON – A 34-year-old man who was found dead in a rented camp late Sunday night likely killed himself after firing at police and holing up inside, according to authorities.
The incident began on Sunday when a 911 call was received by the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department dispatch center about 2:45 p.m. A woman reported that her son had been shot at by a neighbor with what she described as an AK-47 rifle.
The caller said the boys had been going up and down the neighborhood asking residents if they wanted their lawns mowed. At 137 Lakeshore Drive some type of a confrontation occurred, and the man fired a shot at at least one of the boys who fled.
The Belknap County Regional Special Operations Group was called to the scene. When officers pulled up in an armored vehicle, they immediately came under fire, Sheriff Mike Moyer said. Based on their inability to determine where the shots were coming from and the tightness of the groupings, they assumed a long gun was being used. Moyer said officers never returned fire.
Without the shelter of the armored vehicle, the officers would have been wounded or killed, Moyer said.
The special operations group closed Lakeshore Drive about 200 yards from the building and evacuated several nearby homes. Between 10 and 10:30 p.m. a remote-controlled robot equipped with a video camera was deployed inside the building, and the man was found dead. Both a handgun and a long gun were recovered.
Moyer said the suspect, who had most recently lived in Washington State, was not known to police.
The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office was scheduled to perform an autopsy at Concord Hospital on Monday to determine that cause and manner of death. According to town records, the property where the incident occurred is owned by Roseanna Farone.