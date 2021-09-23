Gilmanton man sought for alleged lewd conduct in restaurant drive-thru Mark Hayward Mark Hayward Author email Sep 23, 2021 Sep 23, 2021 Updated 45 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Christopher Andrews Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Manchester police said they are seeking the whereabouts of Christopher Andrews, 36, a Gilmanton man who allegedly exposed himself two months ago at a restaurant drive-thru.Police said the incident took place July 18 at the Aroma Joes coffee drive-thru on South Beech Street.Anyone with information should contact police at 668-8711. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Trooper arrested for violating computer pornography law Bedford hotel remains closed weeks after double murder Man told officers he drank eight to 10 beers before double-fatal accident Many turn a blind eye to child abuse/neglect Cleared of attempted murder, sexual assault, Manchester man will spend the next 5 1/2 years in prison Nashua police put foot down on parking boot scam Manchester man charged with child enticement in Newbury, Mass. posts bail Former Concord High teacher to plead guilty to sex crimes 9 people facing felonies in Walmart shoplifting, theft incidents Gangster Disciple arrest yielded guns and pounds of dope say feds Request News Coverage