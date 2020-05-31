GILMANTON - Residents of a Gilmanton neighborhood are being asked to shelter in place Sunday night as multiple law enforcement agencies respond to what officials say is a “police incident.”
The Gilmanton Fire Department put out a message on social media around 5 p.m. Sunday warning residents in the Shellcamp Road area to stay indoors.
“There is a police incident occurring in the Lakeshore Drive/Shellcamp area,” the message warns. “This incident is involving a large armed police presence with resident evacuation in progress. If you live in that area, please shelter in place or evacuate the area. If not, please avoid that area.”
State and local police from multiple Lake Region police agencies are on scene. Neighbors on Lakeshore Drive reported hearing possible gunshots.
Police dispatch communications indicated officers searching an area near a home at 200 Lakeshore Dr.
This is a developing story. No further information is available at this time.