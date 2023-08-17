LOWELL, Massachusetts — The jury selected to weigh the fate of alleged killer Braedyn Baraby had their first look at what attorneys call the "Godbout video" on Day Two of Baraby's murder trial in Middlesex Superior Court on Wednesday.

The roughly 12-second cellphone video, taken by Ian Godbout from the front passenger seat of Christian Lemay's car, captures footage of Baraby in the backseat of the vehicle — firearm in hand — moments before he steps outside and the sound of gunfire rings out.