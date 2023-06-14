A Goffstown couple are among six people accused of selling body parts stolen from the Harvard Medical School's morgue and shipping the human remains to interested buyers using the United States Postal Service, federal prosecutors allege in court documents.
The gruesome scheme allegedly occurred from 2018 through 2022, according to a complaint filed in federal court in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where one of the defendants lives.
Cedric Lodge, 55, of Goffstown, the morgue manager, is accused of letting buyers come into the morgue to pick what remains they wanted to buy, then stealing parts of donated cadavers like brains, skin and bones, bringing them to his home and shipping them to buyers through the mail.
Lodge worked in the morgue as part of the Anatomical Gift Program until Harvard Medical School terminated his employment on May 6, school officials said Wednesday.
The indictment also names Denise Lodge, 63, Cedric Lodge's wife; Katrina Maclean, 44 (owner of a store called Kat's Creepy Creations in Peabody, Mass.), Mathew Lampi, 52, of East
Bethel, Minnesota, and Joshua Taylor of West Lawn, Penn., as defendants.
All five were indicted by a federal grand jury on conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods charges. In addition, Jeremy Pauley, 41, of Bloomsburg, Penn., was charged by criminal information, and Candace Chapman Scott, of Little Rock, Arkansas, was previously indicted in the Eastern District of Arkansas.
According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, of the Middle District of Pennsylvania, the indictments and court documents allege a nationwide network of individuals bought and sold human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary.
“Some crimes defy understanding,” said Karam in a statement. “The theft and trafficking of human remains strikes at the very essence of what makes us human.”
FBI special agents with the bureau’s Boston office arrested Cedric and Denise Lodge and Maclean early Wednesday without incident, a spokesperson confirmed.
Lodge and his wife could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
The charges allege that from 2018 through 2022, Lodge stole organs and other parts of cadavers donated for medical research and education before their scheduled cremations.
Prosecutors claim in court paperwork that Lodge transported stolen remains from Boston to his home in Goffstown, where he and his wife, Denise Lodge, sold the remains to Katrina Maclean, Joshua Taylor, and others, making arrangements via cellular telephone and social media websites.
The indictment specifically says Harvard Medical School employees are not allowed to “remove, keep, or sell any human remains, in whole or in part, belonging to a donated cadaver.”
In October 2020, MacLean purchased two “dissected human faces” for $600 from Lodge, the indictment states. Taylor sent Denise Lodge $1,000 with the memo “head number 7,” documents state.
In November 2020, Taylor later sent another $200 with a memo that read, “braiiiiiins.”
Court documents allege Denise Lodge shipped stolen human remains in the mail from a post office in Manchester.
MacLean sold some of the human remains to Jeremy Pauley, of Pennsylvania, prosecutors allege. She shipped human skin to Pauley to “tan the skin to create leather,” the indictment reads. Pauley sent the tanned human skin back to MacLean in Massachusetts around Aug. 15, 2021.
Another order of skin was sent to Pauley around Sept. 20, 2021, according to officials.
Maclean confirmed Pauley got the skin because she “wanted to make sure it got to you and I don’t expect agents at my door,” the indictment states.
From Sept. 2018 through July 2021, Taylor sent 39 payments through PayPal to Denise Lodge, totalling $37,355.56, according to the indictment. Pauley sent MacLean about $8,800 through PayPal, officials said, and sent Taylor $40,049.04 through PayPay, court documents state.
Pauley also purchased stolen human remains from Candace Chapman Scott, who stole remains from her employer, a Little Rock, Arkansas mortuary and crematorium, court documents state.
Scott stole parts of cadavers she was supposed to have cremated, many of which had been donated to and used for research and educational purposes by an area medical school, as well as the corpses of two stillborn babies who were supposed to be cremated and returned as cremains to their families, prosecutor allege.
Prosecutors said the charges carry a maximum penalty under federal law of 15 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
Harvard Medical School released a statement Wednesday from George Q. Daley, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Harvard University and Edward M. Hundert, Dean for Medical Education at Harvard Medical School, saying they are “appalled to learn that something so disturbing could happen on our campus.”
“The reported incidents are a betrayal of HMS and, most importantly, each of the individuals who altruistically chose to will their bodies to HMS through the Anatomical Gift Program to advance medical education and research,” the statement reads. “We are so very sorry for the pain this news will cause for our anatomical donors’ families and loved ones, and HMS pledges to engage with them during this deeply distressing time.”
School officials say they are examining their own records, particularly the logs showing when donor remains were sent to be cremated and when Lodge was on campus, in an effort to determine which anatomical donors may have been impacted.
Harvard Medical School has established several the following specifically for family members and next of kin, including:
-Webpage with available resources for donor families and next of kin.
-Answers to frequently asked questions.
-Toll-free information and support center staffed by specially-trained counselors, who are currently available 24/7 at 1-888-268-1129.
Letters to be sent via expedited delivery to documented next of kin.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office is attempting to identify victims and contact as many of the families affected by this case as possible.
Anyone who believes they or a family member may have been impacted by the charges alleged in the indictments and information, is asked to contact the Victim and Witness Unit at usapam-victim.information@usdoj.gov or 717-614-4249.
Harvard University has appointed an external panel of experts to evaluate the school’s Anatomical Gift Program and morgue policies and practices, with a goal of providing constructive feedback and recommendations “to improve security for the program and for the generous whole-body donations it receives,” school officials said.