Harvard Medical School

Harvard Medical School

Courtesy Harvard Medical School

A Goffstown couple are among six people accused of selling body parts stolen from the Harvard Medical School's morgue and shipping the human remains to interested buyers using the United States Postal Service, federal prosecutors allege in court documents.

The gruesome scheme allegedly occurred from 2018 through 2022, according to a complaint filed in federal court in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where one of the defendants lives.