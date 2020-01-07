NORTH HAVERHILL - A Goffstown man who robbed a couple of a large amount of cash at gunpoint inside their Alexandria home in April, has been sentenced to 6.5 to 15 years in prison.
Matthew Gedney, 38, who was found guilty of conspiracy to commit armed robbery by a jury in September, was sentenced Monday. His co-defendant, Jessica Evans, 34, formerly of Weare, previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced in Oct. to 5 to 10 years at the N.H. State Prison for Women.
According to evidence produced at trial, the pair entered the home of Randy and Chris Rhude where Gedney threatened to shoot Chris Rhude with what appeared to be a 9mm handgun.
About 6:19 a.m., the homeowner called 911 to report that a man and women in ski masks and brandishing a handgun had invaded their home and robbed them.
During the trial, the jury heard testimony that the robbery was planned. Neighbors testified a 2001 blue Lexus IS300 matching a vehicle registered to Gedney was spotted in the days prior to the robbery.
Gedney’s apprehension may not have occurred so quickly but for the fact that he crashed his car attempting to flee. A neighbor reported seeing two people run from a wrecked car just down the street from the victims’ Lynn Avenue home. Gedney and Evans hid in a nearby barn.
State police K-9 Casper tracked the pair to the abandoned barn and Evans was ultimately bitten by the dog before obeying commands to come out.
Following a four-hour search, Gedney was found hiding in the rafters and taken into custody. State police recovered the stolen cash buried in the barn's dirt floor.
The incident was investigated by the state police and the Alexandria and Bristol police departments. Deputy Grafton County Attorney Paul V. Fitzgerald prosecuted the case.
“We are grateful for the hard work, dedication and cooperation among the different agencies,” Grafton County Attorney Martha Hornick said.
“In light of the ongoing opioid epidemic, these types of crimes are unfortunately common. I encourage the public to look out for their neighbors and themselves,” she said.
Gedney was out on bail at the time of the robbery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.