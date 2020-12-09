Goffstown teenager Jaiden Ciruzzi, who is charged with first-degree murder in a drug deal robbery, fired his public defender this week, signaling more likely delays in a trial for a killing that is now more than three years old.
On Tuesday, Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge David Anderson granted Ciruzzi's request for a new lawyer.
The move is the latest legal maneuver following the November 2017 shooting death of a Manchester Memorial High School student in a Goffstown parking lot.
Police have said that the victim, Ian Jewell, went to Goffstown expecting to sell thousands of dollars worth of LSD to Ciruzzi, but Ciruzzi allegedly pulled a gun to rob Jewell. They struggled, and Jewell, who was 18 at the time, was shot and killed. Ciruzzi, a student at Goffstown High School, was 16 at the time of the shooting.
Eventually certified as an adult, Ciruzzi has been held at Valley Street jail in manchester. His public defender, Kimberly Kossick, has filed court papers saying Ciruzzi will claim self defense.
Kossick has also filed several successful challenges to the prosecution. Recently, Anderson overrode prosecution objections and ordered that an expert can testify at trial about adolescent brain development and its effect on delinquent behavior.
But in November, Ciruzzi wrote that he believes Kossick is working with prosecutors and conspiring against him to get a conviction.
"I do not trust her," he wrote. In agreeing to a new lawyer for Ciruzzi, Anderson did not comment on the allegations.
Ciruzzi was scheduled to go on trial in November. But that fell apart in August when he complained about the quarantine policy at the Valley Street jail.
The policy requires anyone entering the jail from the outside, even an inmate who attends a court hearing, to go through a 20-day quarantine with other new arrivals. Ciruzzi complained that he would be at a greater risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus in the quarantine.
Anderson refused to waive the quarantine for Ciruzzi, but he delayed a pre-trial hearing where Ciruzzi accomplices were expected to testify about other drug-related robbery attempts.
A status hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 22.