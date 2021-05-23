Goffstown police are looking for a man they say ran away from officers following a brief pursuit Saturday night police, officials said.
Police attempted to stop a vehicle on Mast Road in the area of the Shell gas station around 9:20 p.m. for operating with no headlights, officials said.
A short chase ensued but was stopped after the vehicle began traveling at dangerous speeds, police said. The vehicle was later found empty in the area of Mast Road and Henry Bridge Road.
Police reported seeing a man running from the scene into a wooded area. A K9 track was started but the man could not be found, police said.
A backpack containing ammunition and a large amount of suspected narcotics was recovered from the area, police said.
Officials said the investigation is active and anyone with information is asked to call Goffstown police at 603-497-4858.