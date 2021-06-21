Goffstown resident Jennifer Clow -- described by her lawyers as a woman beaten down by mental illness, suicidal thoughts and alcohol misuse -- was sentenced to 30 years in state prison Monday for the murder of her 72-year-old mother two years ago.
Clow, who testified during the sentencing hearing, showed little emotion as Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Diane Nicolosi rendered the verdict in a Manchester courtroom. Two months ago, Clow had pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Sally Miller in June 2019.
Clow, 52, has admitted to putting a 9 mm handgun to Miller’s head as she slept and pulling the trigger. She testified Tuesday that she doesn’t know why she did it and that she can’t remember the actually shooting.
“I remember a very loud bang. I remember my fears, my heart rate. I remember the cats looking up at me. They were scared,” she testified.
The gun was in her hand and felt wet. Her mother’s body was gray and lifeless.
“It was the most horrible thing I had ever seen,” she said.
The sentencing hearing drew on the complicated relationship that existed between mother and daughter. In fact, when pronouncing the sentence, Nicolosi said that at the age of 62, she is still affected by her parents.
Prosecutors said Clow planned the murder, disposed of evidence and eventually fled New Hampshire in a calculated fashion. For example, she left her mother’s body in the Rachel Circle home, visited her sister in Maine, and applied for a credit card after her mother’s murder in order to finance her life on the run.
“You don’t plan to kill the people you love,” said Associate Attorney General Jeffery Strelzin. “You don’t leave them to rot. You don’t stand in a doorway and listen to them choking on their own blood.”
As early as 2008, she thought of killing Miller, a sentiment that detectives found in her handwritten journals, Strelzin said.
But Clow said she kept the journals at the behest of a therapist whom she saw after a suicide attempt.
She detailed a life of sexual abuse by her now-dead father, anorexia, suicide attempts, divorce and loss of primary custody of her son, misdiagnoses, abuse of alcohol and prescription drugs.
Several times she traveled to Florida with plans to kill herself, stealing money from Miller to fund the trip. Miller would call her and send money for her to return.
“It would make the horrible go away. It would make the self-loathing go away,” she said about the drinking on the night of the murder.
She said she was working on the relationship with her mother. They took trips together -- to Jimmy Buffett concerts and the Florida Keys. They got matching tattoos on a recent Mother’s Day.
But “it didn’t make sense to me” that Miller took back her husband after he was accused of abusing his two daughters, Clow said. Miller had told her she couldn't afford to raise two daughters on her own.
Clow testified during her nearly all-day sentence hearing, which was unusual for its length and her taking the stand.
“(The relationship) was not one of hate," said her lawyer, Julian Jefferson. "It was one of love and hurt, one of healing and reconciliation. In the end, it was one of mother and daughter."
Clow's sister, Elizabeth D'Amelia, said she will never be able to repair her relationship with Miller. Still, she asked for leniency.
“Because of Jenn’s actions, I am now losing my sister, too,” D’Amelia said.
Jefferson asked for an effective sentence of 11 years. Strelzin sought 35.
Clow could be free in as little as 17 years, given the two years she has spent in jail awaiting trial, potential credits for education and counseling behind bars, and a possible sentence reduction once she serves two-thirds of her sentence.