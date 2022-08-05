Online donations started pouring in Thursday for Sean Sweeney, the man who lost his wife and two young sons, who were discovered murdered in the family's Northfield home on Wednesday.
Donations to a GoFundMe account topped $20,000 as of Friday morning, twice the goal set by the organizer, Alizabeth Dawson. Dawson identified herself as the cousin of Kassandra Sweeney, 25.
Authorities say that Sweeney and her two sons -- Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1 -- were found in their home at 56 Wethersfield Drive in Northfield. All died from single gunshot wounds.
"My cousin Kassandra, one of the most genuine and beautiful people you could ever meet, and her two beautiful boys were taken from us," Dawson wrote. "Our family is beyond devastated."
She asked for donations to help Sean take care of living expenses and for funeral expenses.
The office of Attorney General John Formella, which oversees homicide investigations, said Thursday investigators have "identified all involved parties" and that the general public is at no threat from the killings. The investigation is continuing, and as of Friday Formella provided no additional information.
The office has said that no arrest warrants have been issued.
According to online property records, Sean and Kassandra Sweeney purchased the two-story colonial in Northfield in March 2021.
Sean Sweeney's Facebook page shows mostly photos for his children and a pitch for donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A year ago he posted about being a truck driver on roads that are increasingly dangerous.
"We aren't moving slow for fun, and we don't enjoy it either," he wrote.