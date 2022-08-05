Sweeney family photo

The family of Sean and Kassandra Sweeney

 From GoFundMe

Online donations started pouring in Thursday for Sean Sweeney, the man who lost his wife and two young sons, who were discovered murdered in the family's Northfield home on Wednesday.

Donations to a GoFundMe account topped $20,000 as of Friday morning, twice the goal set by the organizer, Alizabeth Dawson. Dawson identified herself as the cousin of Kassandra Sweeney, 25.