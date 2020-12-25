A Litchfield man who was trying to break up a fight is now fighting for his life, one of two stabbing victims at a gathering early Christmas morning in Pelham.
According to local police, the gathering was outside of a residence on Old County Road. A man identified as Joseph Schulte, 29, of Nashua, arrived, police said, and mayhem ensued.
"Schulte began exchanging words with the 28-year-old male and it quickly escalated to a physical altercation," police said.
Pelham police and fire department were called the home about 1:08 a.m. where they found two people had been stabbed. They immediately tended to an unconscious 27-year-old Litchfield man with life-threatening wounds, police said. He was taken to Tufts Medical Center.
"The 28-year-old male had a deep laceration to his forehead and suffered serious facial injuries," police said. "The 27-year-old male attempted to stop the fight and was stabbed repeatedly as a result."
The Litchfield man was taken to Tufts Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The 28-year-old male from New Ipswich wounds were serious but non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.
Police said Schulte fled the scene prior to officers arriving but was located and taken into custody charged with two counts of First Degree Assault. He's held pending bail.
Salem and Hudson police, as well as the New Hampshire State Police responded and Dracut, Mass., police assisted in the response.