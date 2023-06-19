A Republican state senator and owner of a popular Manchester restaurant and bar is facing assault charges after an employee alleged he was slapped and spit on during an argument earlier this year.

Keith Murphy, 47, the incumbent Republican state senator for District 16, turned himself in at Manchester police headquarters Monday and was charged with two counts of simple assault and one count of criminal threatening, a police spokesperson said. Murphy is the registered owner of Murphy’s Taproom and Carriage House, which has locations in Manchester and Bedford.