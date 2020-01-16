Gov. Chris Sununu called for the resignation Thursday of Merrimack County Sheriff Scott Hilliard, who was found guilty this week of drunken driving.
“The sheriff has been convicted of a serious crime and should resign immediately,” the governor said in a statement.
Hilliard, who was sentenced to five days in jail, said Wednesday he and his lawyer are considering whether to appeal. On Tuesday, Nashua District Court Judge James Leary found Hilliard guilty of aggravated DWI and transportation of an alcoholic beverage.
Hilliard, who is paid $78,000 a year and is in his seventh term, said Wednesday he plans to finish out his two-year term, which ends in December.
Merrimack County Commissioners have said they have no say on whether Hilliard can remain in office, and his future is up to the county’s voters.
The sheriff was arrested Aug. 9 after a motorist called 911 shortly after 6 p.m. to report a Cadillac swerving and crossing the center line on Tilton Road in Tilton before stopping at a 99 Restaurant.
When police arrived, the Cadillac was parked and Hilliard was leaving with take-out food. Hilliard told police that he had four vodka-and-soda cocktails during his lunch at 2 p.m. Police also found an alcoholic drink, with ice, in his vehicle.
Although his arrest was later deemed unlawful since a warrant was not obtained, this did not invalidate the consent Hilliard provided to test his blood. His blood-alcohol content was .246 — three times the legal limit.
